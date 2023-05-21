St. Louis Prosecutor

ST. LOUIS — Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named Gabe Gore, a former assistant U.S. attorney, as the new chief prosecutor in St. Louis, three days after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's sudden departure.

Gore is a partner in the St. Louis law firm Dowd Bennett, served on the Ferguson Commission formed to examine the region's policing and courts after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014, and previously worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis. Black clergy and others had urged Parson to appoint a Black person to the role, and Gore is Black.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.