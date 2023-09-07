Gas prices are increasing

A driver prepares to grab the gas pump to fill up their vehicle in St. Joseph, Missouri.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Energy analysts on Thursday sounded the alert that Missouri consumers might see an increase in prices at the pump.

GasBuddy, a company that tracks gas price data, predicted that prices could spike between 50 cents and $1 in the next several days across Missouri and six other Midwestern states.

