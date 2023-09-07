Energy analysts on Thursday sounded the alert that Missouri consumers might see an increase in prices at the pump.
GasBuddy, a company that tracks gas price data, predicted that prices could spike between 50 cents and $1 in the next several days across Missouri and six other Midwestern states.
Missouri’s statewide average Thursday was $3.52 per gallon, according to AAA. Should prices jump a full dollar, they would approach the highest state average on record, before factoring in inflation. The record high occurred in June 2022 when prices hit $4.68, according to AAA.
GasBuddy attributed part of the anticipated increase to a potential refinery outage.
“If an unexpected outage happens, the refinery that goes down suddenly may not have enough supply to meet its obligations and has to find another refinery to buy from,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a press release. “This can push prices up considerably, as a refinery could be a very large buyer.”
Other factors are also affecting gas prices. GasBuddy’s forecast comes as oil futures surged this week on the expectation that Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world’s three biggest oil-producing countries, will extend current production cuts into October. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark oil price, surpassed $85 per barrel for the first time since November after the news.
Other energy experts said Thursday that while gas price increases are on the horizon, they might be more gradual due to the upcoming switch to winter blend fuels.
“We typically, under normal circumstances, will see a slight decrease as we head toward the fall in gas prices,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “We may not see as much of a decrease this year with crude oil prices remaining elevated, at least where they’re at.”
The increases might be more immediately noticeable elsewhere, University of Missouri economics professor Isaac Miller said. Rising gas prices can affect the price of food and other goods as companies compensate for their elevated operating costs.
“When gasoline prices go up, the price of everything goes up because what you and I buy in the stores is trucked in from somewhere else,” Miller said.
“When diesel prices especially go up, then we end up paying more for everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.