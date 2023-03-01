Anti LGBTQ Bills Missouri

The Missouri state Capitol is seen in 2022 in Jefferson City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers argued Wednesday over a bill that would ban most LGBTQ education subjects for all grades in the state's public schools.

The proposal is modeled after a Florida education law passed last year, touted by supporters as protecting “parent's rights” and dubbed by opponents as a “ Don't Say Gay ” law.

