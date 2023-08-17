JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court gave local health departments a boost Tuesday in their bid to restore their ability to impose health restrictions during contagious disease outbreaks.
In a rebuke of the current and former attorney generals, the high court sided with local governments in a St. Louis County case involving businesses affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
Under the ruling, local officials will be able to move forward with an appeal of a Cole County judge’s decision to invalidate the health powers of local governments. The original suit came as former Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in a successful run for the U.S. Senate, pushed back against mask mandates and business closures.
Schmitt, a Republican, chose not to appeal a case in which Cole County Judge Daniel Green stripped local health departments of their ability to issue health orders.
In the 16-page ruling, the Supreme Court sided with local governments, whose employees were on the front lines trying to keep people safe from the deadly respiratory disease.
“The circuit court erred in overruling St. Louis and Jackson counties’ motion to intervene as a matter of right,” the court wrote.
Schmitt’s successor, Republican Andrew Bailey, an appointee of Gov. Mike Parson, argued the case should be tossed out because the counties were late in attempting to intervene in the case.
But the Supreme Court said the counties should be able to challenge Green’s decision, writing that the attorney general’s office is “no longer adequately representing the counties’ interest.”
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who faced significant pushback for backing health restrictions, praised the decision.
“We’re pleased the Missouri Supreme Court validated our position with this unanimous ruling. St. Louis County will continue to ensure that local health departments have the ability to make the decisions necessary to protect our communities and save lives,” Page said in a statement.
The original lawsuit challenged whether regulations issued by state health officials unconstitutionally authorized local medical directors to issue rules, such as quarantines and business closures to address concerns about the spread of the virus.
The fight over public health orders during the pandemic became political fodder for Schmitt, who railed against masks in schools and business closures.
Following Green’s decision, Schmitt issued threats and filed lawsuits against school districts calling for them to stop enforcing health orders.
Among those involved in the initial lawsuit was Ben Brown, owner of Satchmo’s Bar and Grill in Chesterfield, who fought with St. Louis County officials over his ability to stay open during the pandemic.
Brown used the notoriety gained from the case, as well as support from other conservatives opposed to health orders, to win a seat in the state Senate last year.
Schmitt’s office did not have an immediate response to the decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.