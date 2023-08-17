Andrew Bailey

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey listens at a news conference May 19 at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis.

 St. Louis Post-Dispatch via My Courier Tribune

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court gave local health departments a boost Tuesday in their bid to restore their ability to impose health restrictions during contagious disease outbreaks.

In a rebuke of the current and former attorney generals, the high court sided with local governments in a St. Louis County case involving businesses affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

