Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri have reached 1,581. Positive test results are up by 254 from 1,327 Tuesday, a 19.1% increase.

Deaths have increased to 18.

Mosaic Life Care has conducted 258 tests as of Wednesday afternoon. Two returned a positive result, 181 were negative and 75 are still pending.

There are at least five cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. This includes four community cases and one prison inmate who spent time at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph before being transferred to a hospital in Kansas City.

At least one person at Altec, Inc. has tested positive, resulting in the closure of the warehouse and derricks for sanitizing purposes, according to a message employees received Tuesday. It is unknown where that person resides.

In the greater Northwest Missouri area, Caldwell and DeKalb counties recorded their first cases yesterday. The Caldwell County patient, a man in his 80s, is in the care of a Kansas City hospital. A woman in her 40s from DeKalb County is recovering at home in self-isolation.

Harrison County announced a second case on Wednesday. The patient, a man in his 40s, is recovering at home in voluntary self-isolation.

Cases in Kansas were up from 428 Tuesday to 482 Wednesday, a 12.6% increase. Ten people in the state have died as a result of COVID-19.

Across the nation, confirmed COVID-19 cases increased 16.3% Tuesday, a higher increase than both Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday's growth is still lower than any day in the previous week, marking a slower growth rate as local and state jurisdictions issue and extend stay-at-home orders.

Missouri's growth rate of confirmed cases doubled on Tuesday from 14.86% on Monday compared to 29.12% on Tuesday. The average rate of growth for all U.S. states was 18.3% on Tuesday.

Idaho had the largest increase: a total of 515 confirmed cases for a growth of 51.47%. Meanwhile, Alaska had the smallest amount of growth: 119 confirmed cases which is a 4.39% increase.

States with statewide stay-at-home orders showed an average growth rate in confirmed cases of 18.47%, while those without statewide orders grew 17.01%. While those states don't have statewide orders, officials at the county or city-level may have issued orders to stay at home. For example, the city of St. Joseph has issued an order, but Gov. Mike Parson has not issued a statewide order.