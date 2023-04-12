Shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

Students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience were evacuated to the Schnucks parking lot near the school after a shooting in October 2022 in south St. Louis. 

 David Carson St. Louis Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has inked a contract worth up to $3.4 million to purchase an app designed to protect students and school employees during an active shooter event.

In bidding documents posted Wednesday, the state will pay Texas-based Raptor Technologies $1 million in the first year of the contract for a mobile phone-based panic button that informs police and other school officials of emergency situations.

