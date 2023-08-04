After being teased for the last few months by the white blooms of the blackberry vines in yards, pastures and alongside roadways, the fruit is finally ripening. Being the only species of blackberry found in Missouri, the common blackberry is easily identifiable, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“White blooms are witnessed between the months of April and June. Fruits begin to ripen into the late summer months, starting as a red color and, eventually, becoming the dark color it is known for, states the Department of Conservation via release.
Blackberries and 30 other species belong to the genus Rubus. Of those that are within this family, the ones most familiar are raspberries, loganberries, dewberries and brambles.
“There are some cases in which blackberries and raspberries are confused. Black raspberries are also present in the state. One identifiable difference between the two is how the ripened fruit separate from the plant. Blackberries keep their receptacles (thickened part of stem where fruit grow) and stay whole when picked, while raspberries are hollow when pulled away from the plant,” state the conservation department.
The following is a recipe for using those fresh harvested blackberries.
Blackberry-Pecan Squares
½ cup salted, softened
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup dark brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup pecans, toasted
2 cups blackberries
Grease an 8-inch square baking pan with butter and set aside.
Stir together flour, soda and salt and set aside.
Cream butter and sugar with mixer until fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Add eggs and vanilla and beat.
Continue to beat slowly, adding in flour mixture until combined.
Gradually add ¾ cup pecans and mix.
Spread batter in pan with spatula.
Sprinkle berries on top, then scatter on remaining nuts. Bake at 325 degrees F for 50 to 55 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.