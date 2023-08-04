blackberries

Use fresh picked blackberries to make blackberry pecan squares.

After being teased for the last few months by the white blooms of the blackberry vines in yards, pastures and alongside roadways, the fruit is finally ripening. Being the only species of blackberry found in Missouri, the common blackberry is easily identifiable, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“White blooms are witnessed between the months of April and June. Fruits begin to ripen into the late summer months, starting as a red color and, eventually, becoming the dark color it is known for, states the Department of Conservation via release.

