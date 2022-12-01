Triple Murder Wrongful Conviction

Kate Brubacher, right, assistant prosecuting attorney for Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, argues a point during a hearing in 2021, in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City, Missouri on behalf of Kevin Strickland.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas.

Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.

