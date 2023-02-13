Transgender-Kids-Investigation

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office Jan. 3 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

 File photo | Associated Press

After warning national pharmacies not to mail abortion-inducing pills earlier this month, Missouri Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an amicus brief in a court case regarding the matter.

The case, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine vs. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is an attempt to stop "a regime of abortion by mail," according to Bailey's 13-page document. In December, the Department of Justice stated the U.S. Postal Service wouldn't be violating the law by allowing companies to mail abortion-inducing pills to states with abortion restrictions.

