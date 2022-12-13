The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, recently announced the St. Joseph Youth Alliance was awarded a 2022 State Strategic Grant in the amount of $14,500.
“We are very fortunate and thankful to have been awarded these funds from the Charitable Foundation,” said Anita Jolly, Youth Employment Program Director. “These funds will allow us to better serve our YouthBuild Construction Program participants through the provision of personal tool kits, development of a pilot program to earn an alternative high school diploma, and the purchase of a tool trailer to streamline travel to the worksite and get participants actively engaged in training quicker.”
Jolly adds that having access to each of these things expands programming opportunities and enhances the likelihood of future success.
A check presentation will be made to the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, located on 5223 Mitchell Avenue, on Thursday, December 8 at 2:30 p.m.
The State Strategic grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program with the purpose of enriching and strengthening relationships within service areas. The grant for the Youth Alliance focuses on supporting general career readiness, financial and business literacy, positive youth development and more.
“Development of our future workforce is a priority for St. Joseph, and I am pleased to present the Alliance with funding for a program focusing on the economic future of our community,” said Jody Carlson director of operations for Missouri American Water’s northwest district.
The American Water Charitable Foundation offers additional grant opportunities throughout the year. Applications for STEM education grants are being accepted through December 31. Applicants must be classified as a 501(c)(3) for a K-12 public school, college or university. The organization must be within Missouri American Water’s service area. To apply visit amwater.com and click on Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program.
