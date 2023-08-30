Missouri State Of The State

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves as he begins delivering the State of the State address in January in Jefferson City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson acknowledged some people aren’t in favor of tax credits before ceremonially signing a 21-page bill at a multimillion-dollar music rehearsal facility under construction.

“I can’t act,” Parson said on Tuesday. “I can’t play music and I can’t sing. So, I’m going to support the people who can.”

