ReliaQuest Bowl Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers throws a pass against Illinois during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl game Monday in Tampa, Florida. 

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Massimo Biscardi made a 27-yard tiebreaking field goal with four seconds left, Marcus Banks returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown on the game's last play and No. 24 Mississippi State rallied to beat Illinois 19-10 on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl in the Bulldogs' first game since coach Mike Leach's death.

“Obviously, Mike Leach has been leading this program for three years, and he was out there leading us today,” said Zach Arnett, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach three days after Leach's death. “Emotional game, obviously."

