A customer, right, makes a sports bet at the Ocean Casino Resort on Monday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The gambling industry's national trade group, the American Gaming Association, predicted that over 50 million American adults will bet a total of $16 billion on this year's Super Bowl, including legal bets with sports books, illegal ones with bookies, and casual bets among friends or relatives.
The opportunity to gamble has moved from a trip to Vegas, to a drive to a local casino, to the phone in your pocket. And if you're a sports fan, nudges to place bets have become nearly impossible to ignore, with sports gambling ads and promos routinely appearing on TV, social media, sports radio and in arenas.
For most bettors, gambling is an occasional form of entertainment – Powerball tickets when the jackpot swells to $1 billion, Super Bowl squares with co-workers, a birthday trip to the casino.
But for other people, the possibility of developing a gambling disorder looms.
In the U.S., sports and gambling have long been intertwined. In the decades after the Civil War, pool halls were set up near Western Union stations so gamblers could easily place bets on horses. And sports like baseball and boxing became hugely popular in the 19th century, in part because they attracted action from bettors.
I describe this history because it shows that humans have always seemed to find a way to gamble, whether it's legal or not. And, inevitably, some bettors will experience harm or a gambling disorder.
Psychologists have only recently begun to view problem gamblers as a form of addictive behavior, in which gambling urges, tolerance and withdrawal are akin to how substance use disorders unfold. Researchers have found that brain imaging data and symptom patterns of problem gamblers are similar to those of people who are addicted to drugs or alcohol. Gamblers can build a tolerance, meaning that they need to gamble more and bet in higher amounts in order to maintain the same levels of excitement. And attempts to cut back or stop can lead to emotional struggles.
The best prevalence research shows that somewhere between 1% and 2% of the U.S. adult population, or 2 to 4 million adults, will experience a gambling disorder in their lifetime. Another 3% to 5%, or 5 to 9 million people, will, at some point in their lives, report a subclinical problem, which means that some gambling disorder symptoms are present but the psychiatric diagnosis is not warranted.
A review of 30 years of research on the prevalence of problem gambling and gambling disorder reveals a pattern. More gambling availability tends to lead to a spike in the number of people reporting gambling issues in the short term. However, populations tend to adapt over time; the rate of gambling problems decreases accordingly.
The good news is that treatment, particularly when it includes cognitive behavioral techniques, significantly reduces gambling disorder symptoms and psychological distress. While long-term treatment is recommended, an effective course of treatment is about eight to 10 sessions.
People are often unaware they have gambling problems, even when they report having symptoms of problem gambling. We don't exactly know why. The impact, though, is substantial. Only about 10% of individuals with a gambling problem ever seek treatment. As a comparison, the rate of seeking help among those with substance use disorders runs somewhere between 10% and 50%. It's considerably lower than those experiencing depression and anxiety, 70% to 90% of whom will seek treatment.
The other challenge is the rate at which people discontinue treatment before completing the standard course of therapy. For most mental health concerns, 20% who start a psychological treatment fail to continue in that treatment. By comparison, the dropout rate for gambling harms is nearly double: 39%.
We believe that dropout rate is not explained by people not wanting to put in the work to change. Instead, the relationship with the therapist and ambivalence about the progress being made tend to derail the course of treatment. Finances are also a real problem. Patients might not be able to afford their appointments, or their insurance doesn’t cover a diagnosis of a gambling disorder.
About a decade ago, a friend who is an alcohol researcher observed that the thinking and research about gambling was about four decades behind where it is for alcohol. The gaps in knowledge were evident. We still don't have good models for how a gambling problem develops, or how to conceptualize an addiction without a substance.
