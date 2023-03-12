APTOPIX SEC Alabama Missouri Basketball

Missouri forward Noah Carter dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama coach Nate Oats has one request of Crimson Tide fans: Make the short drive to Music City and pack the arena Sunday for the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game.

That came after freshman Brandon Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help fourth-ranked Alabama advance Saturday by beating No. 25 Missouri 72-61.

