APTOPIX Oklahoma St Kansas St Football

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens catches a pass during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

Running backs have been dominant in the Big 12 this season.

Five of the top 13 Power Five conference rushers in yards per game hail from the league. Kendre Miller is a key reason unbeaten TCU has a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Texas' Bijan Robinson is projected by many to be a first-round draft pick. Deuce Vaughn — a 5-foot-6 dynamo — has fueled Kansas State's surprising run into the Big 12 title race. And Oklahoma's Eric Gray and Baylor's Richard Reese both average nearly 100 yards rushing per game.

