Midwest Winter Weather Dec 24, 2022

Traffic moves during an emergency snow squall issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas as snow, plunging temperatures and high winds made their way through the area.

A flock of birds fly over Lake Shawnee on Thursday in Topeka, Kansas as portions of water freeze over from frigid temperatures.

An accident involving a semi tractor trailer blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 on Thursday in West Des Moines, Iowa as blizzard conditions impacted much of the state.

A ground crew member de-ices an Alaska Airlines passenger jet at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.
