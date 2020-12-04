Missouri plans to

vaccinate priority

groups by end of year

COLUMBIA, Mo. | Missouri’s health director on Friday said the state should be able to vaccinate all hospital workers, nursing home staff and nursing home residents against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

Missouri is expecting to get close to 340,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines this month, which should to cover everyone in the state’s top priority groups, health department Director Randall Williams told reporters.

The health department on Friday reported 18,211 new cases in the past week, or roughly 2,600 new cases a day on average. At least 89 people have died in the past week, according to the agency.

Case reports over the next week should show whether there’s been an increase following Thanksgiving family gatherings, Williams said.

Kansas puts vaccine

priority on grocery, meatpacking workers

TOPEKA, Kan. | Kansas considers meatpacking plant workers and grocery store employees essential workers, putting them just behind health care workers and nursing home residents for coronavirus vaccines, Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday.

The Democratic governor also said members of the Republican-controlled Legislature won’t get any special treatment. Individual lawmakers will get vaccinated at different times, based on the risk outside of their political lives of being exposed to COVID-19 or developing serious complications once infected, she said.

Kelly’s comments about vaccines came shortly before the state Department of Health and Environment reported record seven-day spikes in both COVID-19 deaths and coronavirus hospitalizations.

The governor emphasized during a conference call with local officials and legislators that details about how the vaccines will be distributed remain fluid. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will consider this month whether to grant emergency authorization for vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, but doses of both will be rationed at first and it’s likely to take months for vaccines to be available for everyone.

Kansas’ vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line health care workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including workers in nursing homes, as well as nursing home residents, Kelly said. In the second phase of distributing the vaccine, she said, the state will focus on essential workers, using definitions developed early in the pandemic.

Kansas man’s obit criticizes those who won’t wear masks

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. | He was born as America was recovering from the Great Depression and about to enter World War II — periods of national sacrifice his son would recall decades later in an obituary lamenting his death from COVID-19 even as many people refused to wear “a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”

After Dr. Marvin James Farr of Scott City, Kansas, died Tuesday in isolation at a nursing home, his son penned an obituary in which he noted that his father was preceded in death by more than 260,000 Americans infected with the coronavirus.

The obituary written by Courtney Farr has been widely shared on social media and cited in newspapers. He wrote about how his father died “being cared by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways” and said “his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary.” He also recounted how his father, a farmer and a veterinarian, filled his life with an understanding of the science of life.

“The science that guided his professional life has been disparaged and abandoned by so many of the same people who depended on his knowledge to care for their animals and to raise their food,” the obituary said.

Health officials have reported 391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in rural Scott County, which has a population of fewer than 5,000 people.

Statewide, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported 168,295 cases of COVID-19, up 6,234 since Wednesday, and 1,786 deaths, up 107.

Iowa releases more

data on tests as virus

deaths reach high

IOWA CITY, Iowa | Deaths from the coronavirus in Iowa reached their highest level since the beginning of the pandemic Friday, while the state released data that better reflects the number of virus tests that labs report.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 84 more residents were reported dead from the virus, a one-day high for the second straight day after recording 70 deaths on Thursday.

Before Friday, the state of 3.1 million people has been averaging between 25 and 30 daily virus-related deaths for weeks. Their total since the beginning of the pandemic surged past 2,600 on Friday.

The rapid rise in deaths comes after the state’s caseload peaked in mid-November, overwhelming hospitals. The dire situation prompted Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to enact a limited mask mandate and tighten other mitigation measures for the first time in months.

Reynolds said this week that she hates to see high death numbers but that she was “encouraged by the steady progress we’re making,” citing drops in new cases and hospitalizations since her measures went into effect. Still, Iowa has reported 2,900 new cases for each of the past two days.

Meanwhile, the health department announced Friday that it had added data to its dashboard that gives a more detailed accounting of the total number of virus tests conducted.

Previously, the state released data about tests only in a format that related to an individual. Those who tested negative or positive on multiple occasions only had their most recent test results included.

As of Friday, 405 out of every 100,000 residents in the state had tested positive in the last seven days, down 1% from the prior week.

Iowa’s contact-tracing

firm helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns

IOWA CITY, Iowa | After facing a workforce shortage for months, Iowa awarded an emergency $2.3 million contact-tracing contract to a company that has worked for the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Gov. Kim Reynolds and is owned by a Republican insider.

The Iowa Department of Public Health selected Iowa City-based MCI for the two-month contract out of 14 applicants, saying it submitted the best proposal and that its political connections were not considered.

The company is expected to supply 200 contact-tracers to supplement the hundreds of public health workers who have failed to keep up with Iowa’s fast-growing virus caseload. The first 60 graduated training and were beginning state work Friday.

MCI had pitched its services to Iowa officials since the beginning of the pandemic and says it does contact-tracing and management in six other states, including Alabama and Louisiana.

MCI is owned by GOP donor Anthony Marlowe, who has boasted that it played a key role in Trump’s 2016 victory and was among the state’s top backers of Trump’s unsuccessful reelection bid.

The contract, awarded after an expedited two-day bidding process, lasts only through January and will pay the company $36,400 daily, according to a copy released Friday.

Nebraska program to open door for nursing home visits

OMAHA, Neb. | Residents of Nebraska’s long-term care facilities could soon get in-person visits from relatives or friends under a new program designed to help them during the pandemic, state officials said Friday.

The essential caregivers program will allow volunteers to go into nursing homes and other care facilities once they’ve been trained how to properly don and doff protective clothing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The program was created as a workaround to restrictions that have kept most visitors out of Nebraska’s long-term care facilities since March. Gov. Pete Ricketts and other officials warned that facilities which choose to participate may not be opening their doors right away.

“They’re going to have to implement it, and that may take time,” Ricketts said at a news conference.

The pandemic has had a disproportionately large impact on nursing homes, as the elderly are especially vulnerable to severe reactions to the virus. As of Sept. 20, nursing homes had accounted for more than 40% of all of Nebraska’s coronavirus deaths.

Hospitals in the state held a combined 845 coronavirus patients as of Thursday night, which was well above the numbers seen earlier in the pandemic, according to the state’s coronavirus tracking portal. The all-time high of 987 was set on Nov. 20.

Nebraska has had 134,710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,159 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began. The state reported 845 new cases on Thursday.

Number of virus cases continues to grow in Nebraska prisons

LINCOLN, Neb. | The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow within Nebraska’s prison system.

Six staff members across the state’s system had tested positive for the virus, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said late Thursday in a news release. That’s in addition to another three infected staffers announced on Wednesday.

The infected staff members are isolating at their homes, the agency said, and officials plan to notify anyone who had been in close contact with them so they can also quarantine.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that an inmate in his 70s had died after contracting the virus. The latest cases bring the number of Nebraska prison staffers infected since the pandemic began to 356. Of those, 250 have recovered. Nearly 700 inmates had tested positive for the virus by late last week.

—From AP reports