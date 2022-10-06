The Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons steamrolled the East Buchanan Bulldogs on Thursday, 12-2.
The Bulldogs put the Lady Dragons in an early 2-0 hole but Mid-Buchanan was able to overcome their slow start to rattle off 12 unanswered runs, including four in the third inning. The Lady Dragons also took advantage of drops and errors on the Bulldogs end and used excellent base running to blow the game open.
After the game. head coach Megan Wyatt talked about how her team was able to bounce back from their early deficit.
“We've just been a little bit flat this week, so it was kind of a slow start for us. But once we had a few good at bats and we kind of figured out their pitcher and made some adjustments and we were able to get on them then,” she said.
Mid-Buchanan has now won six of their last seven games and their record for the season now stands at 20-8. With hopes to repeat as district champions this year, Wyatt looks back on their season to this point.
“I think we've had a tough season and we played a lot of good competition. We have more good competition this weekend at our tournament. We just want to keep it rolling and peak at the right point of the season and hope we can carry it into the districts,” she continued.
Mid-Buchanan will play in the Lady Husker Tournament this weekend before closing down their regular season against Worth County.
