Mid-Buchanan bats against East Buchanan during a game Thursday. 

The Mid-Buchanan Lady Dragons steamrolled the East Buchanan Bulldogs on Thursday, 12-2. 

The Bulldogs put the Lady Dragons in an early 2-0 hole but Mid-Buchanan was able to overcome their slow start to rattle off 12 unanswered runs, including four in the third inning. The Lady Dragons also took advantage of drops and errors on the Bulldogs end and used excellent base running to blow the game open.

