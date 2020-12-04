FAUCETT, Mo. — Mid-Buchanan High School football has never won a state championship, but that could all change on Saturday.

Up against Windsor (14-0), the Dragons (13-0) look to clinch the Class 1 state title, a feat that would be either program’s first one in history.

“I just think it’s special because we’ve done basically the same thing for three years now,” Mid-Buchanan senior John Robinson said. “This year is more special to me because we finally did it, we got past the semifinals.”

For Mid-Buchanan, the quest for a state title all began five years ago when head coach Aaron Fritz took over a winless team at the helm.

After earning just one win in 2017, the Dragons eventually went on to clinch their third-straight district title and made three consecutive Class 1 semifinal appearances.

Now on the cusp of winning a state championship, Fritz said the finality of it all has been bittersweet.

Fritz said, “As coaches, we talked about how dedicated our seniors have been, since they were seventh and eighth graders about showing up every day, and we just kind of sit there and think, ‘Man, we’re not gonna have these same guys we’ve had here for six years now with us every day.’”

In an unprecedented high school football season, the Dragons never lost their luster.

Using the motto ‘Whatever it takes,’ Mid-Buchanan worked hard in the offseason and consequently made noise by earning its first KCI conference title in school history and notching its best regular season record.

“I think what sticks out the most is that we have bonded really well this year. We all have our backs no matter what, and we just go out and play with everything,” Mid-Buchanan senior Butch Walters said.

After a pep rally and school-wide sendoff on Friday, the Dragons embarked on a road trip to Jefferson City, where Saturday will be a showdown of two dynamic offenses.

Mid-Buchanan features four-year starting quarterback Javan Noyes, who has thrown for 2,568 yards, rushed for another 1,264 yards and has scored 56 touchdowns.

Noyes’ right hand man, senior TJ Runyan, has been unstoppable this season, with 1,425 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

In the semifinal matchup versus Adrian, the senior finished with a total of six scores on the day, five on the ground and one on a reception.

Drubbing opponents all season long, the Dragons’ defense enters the finals allowing an average of nine points a contest.

Walters has 84 tackles on the year, behind Cage Burns who leads the Dragons in tackles with 102.

Statistics aside, senior Chase Davidson said there’s one thing the Dragons have perfected all season long.

“How hard we play. We beat teams with our speed and hustling in between each and every play and keeping our tempo and our pace on the game, and that’s how we’ve been winning,” Davidson said.

The Greyhounds’ offensive attack is led by senior quarterback Kenton Sargent who has 1,420 passing yards to go along with 426 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Sargent also has an dominant running back to help with scoring. Junior Dalton Witherspoon ran for 2,386 yards and scored 34 touchdowns during the regular season.

Both are just as explosive on the other side of the ball, as Witherspoon has recorded 117 tackles and Sargent has 109.

“They run tons of different formations and force you to line up and try to beat you before the snap even happens with their offense and their defense is very, very fast,” Fritz said.

As a program on the rise has finally reached its peak, now all that’s left for the Dragons is to bring it home.

“Man, this is getting very real that this is about over,” Fritz said. “So it’s gonna be hard, but we can be sad about it later, when it’s over, we’re gonna try to enjoy our time together and do the best we can and see if we can go out and win a championship on Saturday.”

Kickoff between Mid-Buchanan and Windsor is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Blair Oaks High School.