FENTON, Missouri. — Mid-Buchanan girls soccer, in its second year as a program, looked to close out its historical season with a third place finish in the 2022 Class 1 state tournament Saturday, June 4.
The matchup between Mid-Buchanan and Greenwood was set up after the Dragons’ dropped their state semifinal game against Whitfield in double overtime Friday, June 3.
Mid-Buchanan brought the energy and determination they’ve showcased all year, but it wasn’t enough as they took the fourth place finish in Class 1, losing 2-1 in overtime.
“Everytime these girls step on the field I’m extremely proud of them, because they go out there and give it their all,” Dragons’ coach Danielle Beers said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way that we wanted, but we can’t say that we didn’t come down here and give a fight for every game we had.”
The Dragons’, while honing in on their defensive prowess in the semifinal game, turned their focus on their offensive attack against the Blue Jays. The first period featured six shots on goal by Mid-Buch, but none were able to find the net.
In a deja-vu style from the semifinal game, the first period ended with neither team on the scoreboard. During the intermission, Beers pushed her team to finish the remaining 40 minutes strong, reminding them of what got them there in the first place.
In the 57th minute of the contest, Greenwood struck first. Blue Jays junior Rilyn Anderson broke past the Dragons’ defense, pushing the ball to the left side of the goal. Anderson tapped the ball off the side of her foot, which rolled under the hands of Dragons' goalkeeper Mallie Lieffring.
With their backs against the wall once again, the Dragons’ remained focused, hoping to capitalize in the second period to keep the hopes of a third place finish alive.
“It’s all mental. We have a lot of heart, and that’s what kept us going, especially in this heat,” Mid-Buch sophomore Alivia Moeckli said. “We all played together, and we all wanted to keep playing more.”
The chance to keep playing more was led by Moeckli, who set up for a penalty kick in the 62nd minute of the match. The kick was perfectly placed at the top of the goal, which floated over the outstretched hands of 5’7” Blue Jays goalkeeper, Ellise Diabach.
“I don’t know, I was just hoping someone hit it in. We really needed it,” Moeckli said about her goal. “I’m glad that we battled so hard. I’m so glad that we made it this far, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Despite playing in a double overtime the afternoon before in the humanity that is Missouri summers, the Dragons once again needed extra minutes to determine a winner.
Greenwood got its revenge off a penalty kick of its own in the overtime period. In the exact goal Moeckli scored, Blue Jays senior Annabelle Sonnemaker snuck the ball past three jumping Dragons’, which then took a Greenwood bounce to the left and rolled into the goal, ending the game 2-1.
“Sometimes, you know, you just go to clear it and it just hits your foot wrong, and unfortunately that’s what happened,” Beers said. “It sucks to lose on a goal like that.”
The Dragons’ end their memorable season with an overall record of 15-8, and solidified themselves as the fourth best team in Missouri. This season was a huge foundation piece for the Mid-Buchanan program.
“It’s exciting, in year two we were able to do this. These girls have inspired already so many young girls at Mid-Buchanan who are wanting to play and are excited to come up and play through the program,” Beers said. “I only see the program continuing to grow, and hopefully we are here again.”
Mid-Buchanan will lose seven seniors after this season, including Madison Meyer, who was thankful to start the program with her newly found friends and teammates.
“I’m just so proud of us and how much we were able to accomplish. Most of us have only been playing for six months of our life,” Meyer said. “It’s just crazy that we were able to even make it this far. I think we had a great season, and we should all be proud.”
