FENTON, Missouri. — Mid-Buchanan girls soccer walked into the World Wide Technology Soccer Park for the 2022 Class 1 state semifinal game against Whitfield, hoping to punch its ticket to the state championship game.
The Dragons’ fans showed out in full force, showcasing a sea of white Mid-Buchanan “Final Four” colored t-shirts in the stands.
While it may only be the second season of the Mid-Buchanan girls soccer program, they were hoping to reach a pinnacle that some teams have yet to reach in their entire program’s history.
Mid-Buchanan gave everything they had, forcing the match into double overtime, before falling to Whitfield 2-1.
“We played our hearts out, as the other team did,” Mid-Buchanan sophomore Emily Parrott said. “They just beat us on that one goal.”
The first period was showcased by the entire Dragons’ defense, but more importantly Mid-Buchanan junior goalkeeper Mallie Liefling. Liefling had a total of 15 saved goals throughout the matchup, keeping her team at striking distance at all times.
The competition was as hot as the temperature the athletes endured on Friday, resulting in numerous whistles and even a red card from the Whitfield team. Despite all this, Dragons’ coach Danielle Beers was happy with her team’s composure.
“You know, for being a not as experienced team, I feel that we came down and played that game like we have experience,” Beers said. “Their composure showed that as well. They’ve worked really hard all season, and every aspect of that game they showed they deserve to be there.”
The composure was needed most in the second period, when Warriors’ sophomore Mia Devrouax slid while kicking the ball, having it go right past the outstretched arms of Lieffring, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead six minutes into the period.
However, 13 minutes later, the Dragons’ would find themselves on the scoreboard for the first time. Mid-Buchanan junior Jordan Thornton streaked down the right side, setting up an assist for Parrott, who tapped the ball into the goal.
“I just go for the ball when it’s there. I just try to get it in there,” Parrott said. “I will do anything for our team to win this.”
After no goals were made in the remaining second period, the two teams battled it out in two overtimes, waiting for the magical game winning goal to be scored.
The goal came 12 minutes into the 15 minute overtime, as Warriors’ sophomore Zoe Zotos’ kick rolled quickly past Lieffring on her right side, sending the Whitfield team in a frenzy as they moved onto the Class 1 state championship game.
“They have a lot of determination, and they could've, after that first goal, they could've just laid back and let them put a couple more in. They fought until the very last second of that game,” Beers said, “To go into two overtimes and play an extra fifteen minutes, like, you can't ask for anything more. They definitely left it all out there, so you know… that's all you can do.”
Mid-Buchanan will face Greenwood on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a chance to finish in third place.
