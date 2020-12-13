LAWSON, Mo. – Seven days after Mid-Buchanan’s football team played in the Class 1 State Championship, the Dragon boys basketball team continued its dominance by defeating West Platte 58-43 in the KCI Conference Tournament Championship on Saturday evening at Lawson High School.

Mid-Buchanan finished in first place of the tournament for the second consecutive season and for the fifth time since 2014.

“It just shows the type of competitors that they are,” Mid-Buchanan coach Bryce Kemper said. “Our hearts were broken last week when they lost in football, and these kids could have felt sorry for themselves and went through a week of emotions, but they showed up and have gotten after it every single day.”

The Dragons didn’t waste any time against the Blue Jays as they scored the opening eight points and began the contest on a 19-3 run. Mid-Buchanan didn’t look back and took a comfortable 22-6 lead after the opening quarter thanks to 12 early points by junior Caiden Bailey.

“The kids came in really focused, they knew the game plan and they were talking out there. There were a few times that I didn’t even have to say anything, so that gave us that opportunity to get out there and get a fast start,” Kemper said.

West Platte finally got its offense rolling in the second quarter and Mid-Buchanan came back down to Earth as the Blue Jays narrowed the deficit to as little as 10 points and trailed 33-21 at the break.

The Dragons knocked down three of their four 3-pointers in the first half and Bailey scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the opening 16 minutes as well.

“We just executed our offense and worked the ball around, and I just got the ball in the hole,” Bailey said.

Mid-Buchanan came out of the locker room and cruised through the second half to secure the victory and its fourth straight win to start the season. Joe Clark ended the night with 12 points and six different Dragons scored as Mid-Buchanan moves on to play Lafayette on Monday.

Lawson girls 46, Lathrop 42

The Lathrop girls basketball team entered the KCI Conference Tournament as the No. 8 seed and left with the second-place plaque after falling in a late barn burner to Lawson 46-42 on Saturday afternoon at Lawson High School.

The Mules (4-2) felt like they were deserving of a higher seed and set the tone of the tournament early when they defeated the reigning Class 2 champion East Buchanan by 29 points on opening night.

In a slow first half full of turnovers, missed layups and fouls, Lawson took a 21-11 lead heading into the locker room. After the Cardinals scored the first five points of the second half, the Mules answered with 11 consecutive points and ended the period on a 14-3 run consisting of transition layups and free throws to cut the deficit to 31-25.

With both teams in the double bonus, the fourth quarter had 29 total free-throw attempts and the Mules took advantage of their trips to the charity stripe to make a late surge. With a minute remaining, the Cardinals led 42-35, but free throws and floaters from Keylie Beane and Josie Wright made it 44-42 with 6.5 seconds remaining.