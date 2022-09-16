Capitol Riot Sentencing

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington.

 Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.

