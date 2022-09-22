The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association has announced that the St. Joseph Civic Arena will be the host site of the 2022 MIAA Volleyball Championship.
The MIAA Volleyball Championship will return to a neutral location site for the Association’s 2022 postseason tournament. With assistance from the St. Joseph Sports Commission, the historic Civic Arena will be the official site of this season’s championship, set for Nov. 10-12.
“It’s an honor to host an MIAA championship,” said Brett Esely, Director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission. “Given the MIAA chose St. Joseph to host what is only the second neutral site volleyball championship in their history, it’s really an honor and we look forward to putting on a great experience for the student-athletes that come to our community.”
The MIAA is one of the most competitive women’s volleyball conferences in NCAA Division II and currently has four members ranked in the nation’s top-20 teams, including Washburn, the 2021 National Runners-Up.
Esely and the St. Joseph Sports Commission do not plan on stopping with this event either.
“We’re hosting our inaugural St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Hoops Classic at Civic Arena, which is a high school basketball classic that encompasses our five area high schools playing a boys and girls double header,” Esely said. “We’re building up towards the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship that will be here for the first of two years and runs March 20-22, so we’ll host the Elite Eight and the semifinals at Civic Arena.”
Eight teams will advance to St. Joseph for the 2022 MIAA Volleyball Championship. The championship tournament will begin Thursday, Nov. 10 with the championship match played on Saturday, Nov. 11.
