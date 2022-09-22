Northwest volleyball

Northwest Missouri State freshmen Payton Kirchhoefer and Avery Kemp go up for a block versus Fort Hays State in a MIAA Tournament quarterfinal match at Bearcat Arena.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association has announced that the St. Joseph Civic Arena will be the host site of the 2022 MIAA Volleyball Championship.

The MIAA Volleyball Championship will return to a neutral location site for the Association’s 2022 postseason tournament. With assistance from the St. Joseph Sports Commission, the historic Civic Arena will be the official site of this season’s championship, set for Nov. 10-12.

