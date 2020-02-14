Missouri-St. Louis 6, Missouri Western 2

Missouri Western fell to Missouri-St. Lius 6-2 in the first day of the MIAA/GLVC Crossover on Friday. The Griffons played the Tritons for the first time in program history, falling 6-2.

Andrew Meier got the start for the Griffons (1-7), striking out four batters and allowing six runs in three innings.

Bobby Shallenberger got the win for the Tritons, striking out six Griffons through seven innings pitched.

The Tritons (1-0) scored five of their six runs on four hits during the third inning from which the Griffons could not recover.

Maryville 7, Northwest 1

The Maryville Saints baseball squad snapped Northwest Missouri State's four-game win streak with a 7-1 triumph at the GLVC/MIAA Crossover on Friday in Joplin, Missouri.

The Saints plated one run in the second inning and two in the fourth, taking an early 3-0 advantage over the Bearcats (5-3).

Northwest clawed into the Maryville lead after freshman catcher Chase Broeker scored from second on a throwing error by the Saints, making the score 3-1 after the seventh.

Maryville answered with three runs in the eighth and one more in the top of the ninth while holding off the explosive Bearcat offense to escape with the 7-1 victory.

On the mound, senior Quintin Van Ackeren got the start for Northwest, dealing seven innings. Van Ackeren allowed four runs (four earned) on five hits while adding eight strikeouts during the outing. Fellow senior Ethan Griswold relieved Van Ackeren in the eighth, throwing the final two innings of play. Griswold allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out two Saints.

The Bearcats are back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday against St. Cloud State.