Mexican National Guard stand guard outside the Almoloya prison where Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, is being held Jan. 6 in Villa de Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico.
Mexico has waged a long, bloody battle on drugs and crime for decades. But violence there continues to soar.
In one of the latest high-profile incidents, Mexican law enforcement arrested Ovidio Guzmán-López, a leader of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel and the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in early January 2023. The arrest sparked a wave of violence in Culiacan in northwest Mexico, resulting in looting, shootouts and 29 people killed.
The violence in parts of Mexico is largely associated with drug trafficking organizations like Sinaloa, street gangs and self-defense forces regular citizens have formed to protect themselves from crime because of ineffective police and military deterrents.
I am a scholar of Mexican culture and literature. I have written about how the Mexican government has attempted to reduce violent crime through changes to criminal justice and human rights law.
But these attempts have largely failed, allowing the cycle of violence to escalate.
Violence in Mexico
continues to rise
An average of 25 people disappear every day in Mexico. The murder rate stands at 28 per 100,000 people – four times the rate in the United States.
The violence rate in Mexico shot up starting in 2007, with the worst years in 2011 and again from 2018 to the present. Violent crime varies significantly across the country.
The people most at risk of violence are in the central and southwestern parts of the country, as well as in the northern states of Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Baja California Norte and Tamaulipas.
In the western states of Michoacán and Guerrero, violent crime – including kidnappings, murders and disappearances – occur mostly between citizens’ self-defense and drug-trafficking groups. In the northern states, bordering the U.S., the violence is dominated by fighting between drug cartels and street gangs.
Mexico military used
to fight war on drugs
Mexican federal authorities have associated rising violence with drug trafficking since the beginning of the 20th century – dating back to 1917, when the Mexican Constitution prohibited drugs, with the goal of preventing violence.
Mexico’s former President Felipe Calderón first declared a formal war on drugs in 2006.
The U.S. government supported this war with a US$3.4 billion military agreement, called the Merida Initiative, that began in 2007 and lapsed in 2021.
The plan’s tactics – including the Mexican military’s targeting and killing of drug cartel leaders – did not quell the rising violence, which continued to spread and intensify over the past 16 years.
Corruption complicates
crime reduction
The Mexican government also passed a number of new laws over the past decade to address crime.
One main problem with implementing these laws effectively is widespread corruption across the government, military and justice system. The Mexican military, for example, is tasked with fighting cartels – but soldiers have also been known to sell weapons to them.
In 2008, the Mexican Congress approved a series of constitutional reforms affecting the criminal justice system – these reforms addressed the reality that people often are arrested and convicted for crimes they did not commit. This is partially because Mexico’s old legal system presumed all people put on trial were guilty until proved innocent – the reforms switched this norm to the U.S. model.
Over 90% murders in Mexico from 2010 to 2016, meanwhile, remain unsolved.
The changes to the criminal justice system aim to address these issues and make several important changes. These reforms include making trials – which were typically documented only in writing – oral, making it easier for people to track court cases and leading to a rise in public monitoring of court proceedings.
The changes were fully implemented across all 31 states of Mexico in 2016. But these reforms have not reduced violence in Mexico. They only scratch the surface and do not address the structural issues – like misogyny and racism – at the root of violence against particularly vulnerable people, like women and Indigenous people.
The laws don’t tackle
the core problems
In my opinion, criminal justice reforms alone cannot reduce crime in Mexico.
The percentage of Mexican people living in poverty continued to grow from 2018 and 2020, increasing by 7.3% during these years.
Inequality between Mexico’s richest and poorest people also remains on the rise, making it one of the most unequal countries in the world. Some research shows that strengthening educational systems in Mexico – and reducing inequality – could help curb crime.
The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.
