Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his regularly scheduled morning press conference at the National Palace on Feb. 28 in Mexico City.

 Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president said Thursday that his country does not produce or consume fentanyl, despite enormous evidence to the contrary.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to depict the synthetic opioid epidemic largely as a U.S. problem, and said the United States should use family values to fight drug addiction.

