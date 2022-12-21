Mets Correa Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees in September in New York. 

 Associated Press

In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.

The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Details were first reported by the New York Post.

