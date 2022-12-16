Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 20 Photo Gallery

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrate after scoring during the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. 

 Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar  — Lionel Messi's last chance. Kylian Mbappé's shot at emulating Pelé. A third World Cup title for either Argentina or France.

Sunday's final is rich with storylines as the 22nd edition of the World Cup ends with a title match fit for the occasion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.