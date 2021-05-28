MINNEAPOLIS — Whit Merrifield had two hits and three RBIs, Kris Bubic had another strong start and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 8-3 Friday night.

Merrifield had a two-run double in a five-run seventh inning as Kansas City’s offense broke out after scoring five total runs during a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

“That’s kind of our lineup at full strength tonight,” Merrifield said. “It was good to see that produce eight runs.”

Bubic (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings. In three starts after a stint in the bullpen, Bubic has allowed three runs in 17 innings.

Randy Dobnak (1-4) struggled in his second start for Minnesota, giving up six runs and nine hits in six innings.

“I started falling behind guys later in the game, but, yeah, just getting the early outs and go deep into the game was my game plan, and it was working pretty well until I hit a wall,” Dobnak said.

Dobnak allowed three straight hits to start the seventh and was replaced by Cody Stashak, who allowed all three inherited runners to score.

“That is about as well as you can throw the ball to that period of the game,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But we need to keep it going and find a way to stop the bleeding in moments like that and obviously find a way to put some runs on the board, too.”

Mitch Garver hit his eighth homer of the season for the Twins, who had their four-game winning streak end.