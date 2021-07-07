Memorial for police K-9 killed in the line of duty planned for July, 9

A memorial service has been planned for police K-9, Max, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
The service will be open to the community on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Civic Center Park. This is located behind City Hall. A memorial for Max is set up in the entryway of the Meierhoffer Funeral Home. Todd Meierhoffer, the president of the funeral home, said honoring law enforcement who were killed in the line of duty is something they have done for generations.
"Our family and our funeral home has had a relationship with our local law enforcement for many generations. And we set up a 'law enforcement in line of duty service' that we provide for families at no charge. Unfortunately, we’ve had to use this more than anyone would like to have to do," Meierhoffer said. "But the police department wanted to honor max no different. He is one of the officers and I think the community needs to have this. This is how we all heal and being able to have that closure for the handler for the department and for the community is how all this came about."
Meierhoffer said he was happy and proud to see the community reaching out in support of Max and the department.
"We appreciate our law enforcement and that includes emergency services, ambulance, fire, these are the individuals that live in our community and protect us and take care of us," he said. "We all know when we need them we don’t hesitate to call and ask for help and vice versa. When they need help I think this community reaches out and will extend the open arms of what can we do to help and you see that on social media."
A memorial fund has been set up on Max's obituary on the Meierhoffer website, meierhoffer.com/obituaries/Police-K-9-Max?obId=21592816#/obituaryInfo
The suspect who shot and killed Max while law enforcement was serving an arrest warrant has not faced additional charges.
