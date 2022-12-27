Mega Millions Jackpot

David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, buys a Mega Millions ticket at a Kansas Lottery machine in a Dillons grocery on Tuesday in Topeka, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Someone could win more than half a billion dollars in the Mega Millions lottery Tuesday, but that jackpot wouldn't even rank in the top 10 as the prizes have grown bigger in recent years.

The current Mega Millions has been building since Oct. 14 as 20 drawings passed without a winner, but the estimated $565 million prize pales in comparison to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that was won in November by someone in Southern California.

