President Minnis,

I am writing to you along with other members of the Benedictine community to voice our support of your statement denouncing the recent social media post by Benedictine’s TPUSA chapter. I appreciate your quick response and commitment to examining the greater problems underlying both the club and the college as a whole.

However, I fear that TPUSA’s continued presence on campus will be a polarizing force that promotes discord, rather than unity. While TPUSA touts itself as a group promoting free speech on college campuses, far too often this becomes an opportunity to spout historically inaccurate, painful, and inflammatory rhetoric, as we saw with this particular post. Even as I send you this message, the Benedictine TPUSA Instagram page still has posts that call for the preservation of memorials of Confederate generals, claim that the risk posed by Coronavirus is played up by an untrustworthy media, and contain a misleading graphic downplaying the risk of gun violence.

TPUSA nationally has been identified by the Anti-Defamation League as an organization that receives substantial financial support from right-wing extremist organizations. White supremacist groups have also voiced support for TPUSA as a more palatable, mainstream version of their ideology. TPUSA benefits white nationalist groups by becoming the first step on a road of extremist radicalization. I encourage you to do your own research on the organization and seriously consider whether their presence at Benedictine is productive or destructive.

Furthermore, I encourage you to continue to take concrete steps to correct the culture of racial inequality at Benedictine. I am heartened by the administration’s recent steps to combat this culture, including the inclusion of both an African-American history course and an African-American theology course. It is crucial that we teach students these lessons. However, I believe there is still more that we as a community can do.

In my own time at Benedictine, I was often shocked at the segregation of the student body, the hostile response to events and speakers planned by student organizations, and the obvious lack of people of color on the faculty. As a student leader, I hosted events promoting the dignity of refugees and immigrants, a position firmly rooted in Catholic teaching. However, all of these events received push back from the Benedictine community, whether it was in casual conversation, defacing of our promotional materials, or intentionally inflammatory questions asked by the audience at these events. I also attended College-sanctioned events in which harmful ideas about Black and brown people were promoted, including that Islam is an inherently violent and inferior religion.

As I’m sure you know, the large majority of the population of students of color at BC are student athletes who don’t feel integrated into or accepted by the culture at the school. There is often only one Black student in a class who is made to be the spokesperson for their entire race.

Many students graduate from Benedictine having never had a professor of color or having made friends with someone of a different race. The most regular interaction many Benedictine students have with a person of color is one of the many in a service position on campus, such as the cafeteria or sanitation of the dorms. Benedictine students are missing an important part of a holistic education when they are unable to interact with and learn from people of cultures and experiences different from their own.

There is a culture of racism at Benedictine College. I mean this not to disparage you or the institution, but as a point for growth. I encourage you to read Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi’s scholarship on anti-racism and to look to the Kansas City Catholic community for opportunities to incorporate anti-racism into the culture of Benedictine. Currently, Benedictine’s recruitment initiatives attract many upper and middle class white students. I encourage you to increase recruitment at schools with larger populations of students of color, such as Kansas City’s Cristo Rey, and promote that you do not have to be a “cradle Catholic” to thrive at Benedictine. Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas is an organization with which I spent hundreds of hours volunteering. They provide services to those in the area that are suffering from economic instability.

As is the unfortunate fact of our world, this group is primarily people of color. The community at Mount St. Scholastica is a shining example of how to actively strive for social equality through prayer and service. I encourage you to strengthen the bond between Benedictine and the Mount and to lean on the Sisters for guidance as to approaching this problem with empathy and grace. Finally, I encourage you to reach out to alumni of color, to listen to their experiences, and to use those experiences to make changes in the culture at Benedictine.

Please reach out to me if you have any questions or would like further clarification about anything I have said in this email. Below my signature are those of fellow alumni and current students, who support the continued push for combatting racism at Benedictine and would be happy to share their experiences and ideas for greater equality. Thank you for leading our community during this tumultuous time.

God bless,

Rachel Medara, Class of 2019