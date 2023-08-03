Fish tacos

During Lent, many Christians engage in Friday fasts. The fast involves avoiding meat and leads many i to fish- and vegetable-based dishes for their Friday meals.

Expanding the possibilities for meat-free meals becomes a priority during Lent. This recipe for "Sea Bass Tacos" from "Judy Joo's Korean Soul Food" (White Lion Publishing) blends the flavors of Korean cooking with Mexican cuisine.

