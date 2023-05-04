Wells Fargo Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 14th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A little time away from golf paid off for birthday boy Rory McIlroy.

The world's third-ranked player shot a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday in his first tournament since missing the cut at the Masters, leaving him three shots behind first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.