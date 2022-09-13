Brewers Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols follows through on an RBI single during the first inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen homered and drove in three and the Milwaukee Brewers used eight pitchers in an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

The Brewers moved within seven games of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.

