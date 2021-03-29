For the fourth time in his career, Ben McCollum has been named the top coach in Division II.

Two days after Northwest Missouri State defeated West Texas A&M 80-54 in the Division II National Championship, McCollum was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Coach of the Year.

It’s the fourth time receiving the honor in the past five seasons. That moves him by Cal State Bakersfield’s Pat Douglass for the most in history.

Anticipating the award, McCollum was asked by reporters about what the honor would mean to him. He wasn't too focused on the accolade.

“My job’s to win the game,” McCollum said. “That’s the coach of the year award. I think that your objective is to try and win the title, and if you do that, then I guess that’s what you are. If you don’t, then you’re not.”

"I don’t need an ego boost. I get that every day from my lovely wife," McCollum added jokingly.

McCollum guided the Bearcats to a 28-2 record, winning an eight-straight MIAA regular season title. Northwest's streak of MIAA Tournament titles came to an end, though he was the MIAA Coach of the Year for the seventh time. Northwest's two losses came by a combined three points to Washburn, including once in overtime and another on a buzzer-beater from beyond half-court.

This year marked the 10th-straight 20-win season by McCollum. He also reached 300 career wins with the national championship victory. He is No. 9 all-time in MIAA coaching wins.

Northwest also won NCAA titles in 2017 and 2019 and was 31-1 and ranked No. 1 before last season's tournament was canceled. Over the last three seasons, McCollum's teams have a 97-3 won-lost record and a 159-8 mark over the last five seasons.

McCollum earned the 2019 John McLendon National Coach of the Year award for all divisions. He will receive his award on Friday during the virtual AT&T NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Stadium.

McCollum has been the NABC Coach of the Year in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.