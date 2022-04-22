WASHINGTON — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump and appeared to be suffering little political blowback Friday from the release of audio in which he suggested the president should resign shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
McCarthy worked swiftly to shore up support among Republicans, calling and texting many rank-and-file lawmakers about his conversation with Trump as he rushed to contain political fallout.
In the audio, first posted Thursday by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show, McCarthy is heard discussing with House Republicans the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office after the president’s supporters stormed the Capitol.
In the recording of a Jan. 10, 2021, discussion, McCarthy is heard discussing the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office and saying he would tell Trump, “I think it will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”
McCarthy released a statement Thursday challenging the report, calling it “totally false and wrong.”
On Friday, the Times released another recording, this time of a Jan. 11, 2021, Republican conference call. In the audio, McCarthy can be heard telling his caucus that he had asked the former president if he felt responsible for the deadly insurrection and that Trump acknowledged some responsibility.
“I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened?” McCarthy says on this recording. “Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened and he’d need to acknowledge that.”
The release of the audio could threaten the Republican House leader’s hold on power. McCarthy is in line to become speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election, and he is heavily reliant on Trump’s support to get there. But a person familiar with McCarthy’s Thursday call with Trump described the call as “positive.”
“I’m not mad at you,” Trump told McCarthy in a call Thursday afternoon, according to a second person familiar with the conversation.
Trump and McCarthy had a strained relationship immediately after the Capitol attack, but mended their alliance after the GOP leader flew to the former president’s resort in Florida to patch up their differences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.