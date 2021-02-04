Local leaders got pied in the face Thursday afternoon to reward the community for its participation in the Books Like Us: Winter Reading Challenge.

The St. Joseph Public Library participated in the fourth annual national reading challenge which took place in the month of January. For beating the goals the library set, Mayor Bill McMurray, Jen Wildhagen and Mary Beth Revels all got a pie to the face.

“I’m sure glad to help out and thrilled that everybody in town read over 1,600 books. That’s just fabulous,” McMurray said.

Youth Services Manager, Misty Snider, said this was something anyone could participate in.

"We had some classrooms in the community that participated. We have a lot of interaction on social media pages, our Facebook pages," Snider said.

Even the mayors wife helped reach the goal.

“Judy read a few books. She wanted to be sure to help out — she’s always interested in that. So thanks, Judy," McMurray said.

The challenge began with Wildhagen, the Downtown Branch manager, asking people in the community to read 500 books in January in exchange for her taking a pie to the face. Next McMurray signed on for 1,000 books. In the final weekend of January, St. Joseph readers surpassed 1,500 books, bringing Revels, director of the St. Joseph Public Library, into the mix.

The total number of books the community read during the Winter Reading Challenge between Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 was 1,655 books.

All U.S. libraries and schools were eligible to join Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge with their communities. Prizes were offered and provided by Simon & Schuster.

The pie event was livestreamed and will be on the St. Joseph Public Library Facebook page for those who missed the livestream at 4:00 p.m.