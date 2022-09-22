Obit Wills Baseball

Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of baseball's NL Division Series between the Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014. Maury Wills, who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win three World Series titles with his base-stealing prowess, has died. The team says Wills died Monday night, Sept. 19, 2022, in Sedona, Ariz. He was 89. 

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89.

Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members. No cause of death was given.

