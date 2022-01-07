KAPALUA, Hawaii — The road from South Africa to anywhere is long, one reason Gary Player takes such pride in being the ultimate global player, providing a blueprint for the likes of Ernie Els and now a new crop in his wake.
Getting to Maui proved particularly stressful for Erik van Rooyen.
He was home for the holidays, at first worried the omicron variant of the coronavirus — first detected in South Africa in November — might keep him there. Instead, he needed a negative test 24 hours before leaving.
No problem. He was at his parents’ beach house along the Garden Route with his American wife and young daughter, and they decided to drive to Cape Town about four hours away, take a test and be on their way.
“We realized on the way there it’s a public holiday and everything closes at noon, and we were going to get there at 10 past noon,” he said. “So I had to put the pedal down.”
They barely made it, got back to Florida, on to Maui. And then he started the new year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with six birdies, no mistakes and a 67 to trail by two shots going into the second round Friday.
Then again, just being on Maui is a mild surprise.
Go back five months to find van Rooyen, who played college golf at Minnesota, at No. 139 in the FedEx Cup and No. 110 on the money list.
Life can change quickly in golf. He won the Barracuda Championship to secure his card for the next two years and book a spot in paradise at Kapalua. Only the ride was just starting.
With a 62 in the third round at Liberty National, he finished seventh in The Northern Trust to advance to the next round of FedEx Cup postseason. And then he closed with a 65 at the BMW Championship to finish fifth, sending him to the Tour Championship.
That sends him to the Masters (his first one in April) and the other three majors.
Rooyen is part of the burgeoning group of South Africans. At the younger end is 22-year-old Garrick Higgo, who opened with a 68 a Kapalua, and Wilco Nienaber.
It can be one big family in South African golf. Three are in Kapalua, all of them wanting to add to the legacy and proud of what got them here — winning — no matter how tough the journey.
