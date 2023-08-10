PC227113.jpg

Flaky pastry crusts may garner heaps of attention, with their fancy fluted edges or elaborate latticework on sweet and savory pies. But it's hard to deny the appeal of the more modest homemade graham cracker crust.

A home baker certainly can pick up a premade graham cracker crust from a nearby supermarket, but there's something to be said for making one at home, especially since the crust only requires three ingredients. Furthermore, making a homemade graham cracker crust allows bakers to choose the desired thickness and the shape of the crust to fit a specific pan or plate.

