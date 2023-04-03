Flaky pastry crusts may garner heaps of attention, with their fancy fluted edges or elaborate latticework on sweet and savory pies. But it's hard to deny the appeal of the more modest homemade graham cracker crust.
A home baker certainly can pick up a premade graham cracker crust from a nearby supermarket, but there's something to be said for making one at home, especially since the crust only requires three ingredients. Furthermore, making a homemade graham cracker crust allows bakers to choose the desired thickness and the shape of the crust to fit a specific pan or plate.
Graham cracker crusts complement everything from cheesecakes to cream pies, so having a trusted recipe in one's culinary repertories ensures home cooks that they can produce delicious treats at any time. Enjoy this version from the baking experts at Betty Crocker Kitchens.
Graham Cracker Crust
Makes one crust for a 9-inch pie
1 1/2 cups finely crushed regular or cinnamon graham crackers (24 squares)
1/3 cup butter, melted
3 tablespoons sugar
Heat oven to 350 F. In medium bowl, stir all ingredients until well mixed. Reserve 3 tablespoons crumb mixture for garnishing top of pie before serving, if desired. Press remaining mixture firmly and evenly against bottom and side of pie plate.
Bake about 10 minutes or until light brown; cool on cooling rack. Fill as directed in desired pie recipe.
Kitchen tip: Graham cracker crust pairs well with any number of easy cream pies. As a fast treat, prepare instant vanilla pudding according to package directions. Pour into prepared graham cracker crust, and add slices of fresh strawberries and bananas. Top the pie with whipped topping or homemade whipped cream. Chill and serve.
