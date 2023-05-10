The great american hamburger and cheeseburger

Juicy, mouthwatering, hamburgers are a warm weather staple that taste perfect right off the grill. Everyone can benefit from having a tried-and-true burger recipe in his or her repertoire when entertaining a backyard full of guests or enjoying a cozy weeknight meal with the family.

Many things constitute a great burger, including flavorful meat, the right ratio of fat content, a crispy roll or bun, and fresh, cold toppings and condiments. That's all guaranteed and more in this recipe for "The Great American Hamburger and Cheeseburger" from "Mastering the Grill: The Owner's Manual for Outdoor Cooking" (Chronicle Books), by Andrew Schloss & David Joachim.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.