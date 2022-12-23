Winter Weather Massachusetts

MISSION, Kan. — More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.

Power outages have left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports. The Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation's largest public utility, ended its rolling blackouts Friday afternoon but continued to urge homes and businesses to conserve power.

