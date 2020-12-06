All Kansas counties in the News-Press NOW coverage area now have mask mandates in the face of rising COVID-19 cases, but that wasn't always the case.

Atchison, Brown and Doniphan counties all require masks, but they didn't get there the same way.

Brown County instituted its mask mandate by rescinding its opt-out of a statewide order put in place by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly in July. That means the county was put under the governor's latest order when it took hold on Nov. 25.

Unlike Kansas, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declined to institute a statewide mask mandate and has instead left the decision to local politicians. Kelly's latest order in November required counties to opt-in to her order unless then explicitly opted-out.

Also on Nov. 25, Doniphan County instituted its own mask mandate, according to radio station KAIR.

Atchison County instituted its mask mandate under Kelly's original order in July, and Local Health Officer Lori Forge has made changes, including an updated order on Nov. 24.

According to the Wichita Eagle, Atchison County was the only one of the three Kansas counties in the News-Press NOW coverage area to adopt a mask mandate in July. Statewide, only 13 counties had imposed mask mandates as of July 9.

Atchison County

Both the Atchison County board of commissioners and the county's local health officer have agreed to implement mandates. The latest order, instituted by the local health officer, says gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.

Fitness centers and gyms can remain open if they don't allow more than 20 people at a time, keep a log of visitors and close their locker rooms except to be used as bathrooms.

Theaters, museums and "indoor leisure spaces" cannot have more than 20 patrons. Retail establishments are limited to 20 people for every 1,000 square feet.

According to the order, law enforcement officers are authorized to enforce the Atchison County order.

Brown County

Dwight Kruse, the current chairman of the Brown County board of commissioners, said the county's decision to follow the governor's order would be revisited on Dec. 7.

While the county doesn't have its own order or enforcement, Kelly's statewide order says that the, "attorney general, county attorneys and district attorneys enforcing this order should use their discretion."

"Under the order, Kansans shall wear face coverings when inside public spaces, or in situations where physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained," Kelly said in a news release.

Hiawatha, a municipality inside Brown County, has initiated its own mask mandate. Violation of the Hiawatha mandate by individuals or business could result in escalating fines of $25, $50 and $100.

Doniphan County

According to a copy of the Doniphan County order, which was unanimously passed by the county board of commissioners, the county attorney is authorized to use "discretion" in enforcing the order.

The Doniphan County order doesn't set occupancy limits for businesses but says a mask must be worn when social distancing cannot be maintained.