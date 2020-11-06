Maryville resident Sean Hardee recently was surprised with a $5,000 Show Me Your Triumph Scholarship to Western Governors University Missouri. The scholarship is exclusively for State of Missouri employees looking to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree in information technology, business, teacher education or health professions, including nursing.

Hardee, a probation and parole officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph, is pursuing a Master of Science in information technology management from WGU Missouri. He was presented with the scholarship on Oct. 20 by John Hardin, WGU strategic partnerships manager.