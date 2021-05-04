CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Despite a year off the top track and field teams in the Midland Empire Conference remained the same at the MEC Championships.

The Cameron girls easily repeated its title from 2019 by scoring 176 points and beating Chillicothe by 36 points. On the boys side, Maryville won its fourth conference title in a row.

The outcome of the boys title went down to the final race with the Hornets needing to win and for Maryville to finish last in the six-team race. The Spoofhounds took fifth place in the 4x400-meter relay and finished with 158 points, while Chillicothe took second and finished with 154 points.

The conference title is the 19th overall for Maryville in track and field and is the third straight four-peat in school history. Since 2009, only Maryville and Chillicothe have won boys team titles, each running off streaks of four in a row.

“We have a good dynasty going,” Maryville senior distance runner Garrett Dumke said. “We look to win the conference meet every year. We came tonight and it was a close team finish but it was awesome.”

Dumke won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter, with a conference record, and was on the winning 4x800 for the Spoofhounds. Maryville also got a conference title from Keaton Stone in the triple jump and Connor Blackford in the 800.

Lafayette won three titles on the boys side, while Bishop LeBlond and Cameron won twice and Savannah’s lone conference championship came from Navy signee Ben Schneider in the high jump.

Carlos Cortez won the 100 (11.18 seconds) and was on the 4x100 and 4x200 that won. The 4x200 featured Tyrease Dutton-Bicalho, Dustin Spiker and Jamar James. Dutton-Bicalho, James and Xavier Nichols were on the 4x100.

“It means a lot to win a conference title,” Nichols said. “We have put so much hard work in every day and give it our all. It means a lot. It’s an accomplishment but just another step in where we want to go.”

Cameron’s Kacy Kellerstrass (long jump) and Hunter Bennett (javelin) won titles, while LeBlond’s Elliott Murphy and Hayden Cross won multiple events. Murphy won the 100, 200 and shot put para events. Cross won the 200 and 400, holding off runners from St. Pius X in each event.

“To win not one but two is great,” said Cross, who was running in his first MEC meet after an illness kept him out his freshman year. “I beat the Chillicothe kid (Quentin Cranmer) beat me at a meet last week so I was set on beating him and I got it done. I was pretty happy with how I performed.”

The Dragons got girls titles in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and in three field events.

Bailey Robinson won the 1,600-meter in the closest race of the day as her lean at the finish line gave her a win over Chillicothe’s Jolie Bonderer by hair – 5:46.26 to 5:46.27. Natalie Garr won the 800, while Olivia Moore won the shot put. Junior Avery McVickers won the triple jump (10.28 meter) and long jump (5.01 meters) and was the runner-up in the 100 and 400.

“We got girls coming in 5th, 6th and 7th or 8th and that is what is pushing us to get a conference championship,” McVickers said. “This is the second year we have done it. It is cool to see what we can do the next few years.”

Maryville’s Brooklyn Holtman had the best individual day winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and the high jump.

Isle Flores won the 100 hurdles and Ashlyn Alexander won the discus for Maryville, which was third in the standings.

The lone city win for St. Joseph on the girls side came from the Benton 4x100-meter relay team of Alyia Stillman, Leylin Pena Cruz, Reagan Murphy and Tatum Levendahl.