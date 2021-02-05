A Maryville, Missouri, author has had a new book published.

“Grandmas are Greater than Great” is a humorous look at the lasting power of ancestors. The book is a collaboration between James Solheim of Maryville and bestselling illustrator Derek Desierto.

Everyone has two grandmas, and every grandma has her own two grandmas. This cycle continues back through time and history. Traveling from generation to generation, this dynamic picture book offers young readers a bird’s-eye view of how daily life has changed over time. But despite all the differences, one thing has remained the same: a grandma’s love.

Solheim’s text and Desierto’s illustrations capture the delights and challenges each daughter, mother and grandma encountered. This multigenerational story explores the idea that we are all the product of those who came before us, and it will be enjoyed by readers of all ages.

Visit jamessolheim.com and harpercollins.com for additional information.