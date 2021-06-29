ST. LOUIS — Carlos Martínez ended a seven-start winless streak, Nolan Arenado broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Tuesday night for their first consecutive wins in two weeks.
Martínez (4-9) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in six innings. He had been 0-5 in seven starts since beating Colorado on May 8.
Adam Wainwright had been the only Cardinals starter with a win since John Gant's victory at the Chicago White Sox on May 26. Martínez improved to 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA in 14 appearances against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Reyes pitched two innings for his 19th save in 19 chances, finishing a six-hitter.
Arizona lost its third straight on the road since winning Saturday at San Diego to end a record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks are a major league-worst 22-59, including 10-35 away from home.
Caleb Smith (2-4) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings while striking out eight.
Arenado lined a 2-2 fastball just inside the left field foul pole for his team-leading 16th home run.
Smith appeared to have caught Tommy Edman leaving for second base too early for the final out of the fifth inning, but his throw caromed past first baseman Pavin Smith allowing Edman to advance to third and Arenado to bat.
Eduardo Escobar cut the deficit with an RBI single in the sixth, but Edman singled in a run in the bottom hgalf.
Andrew Miller forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk to Pavin Smith in the seventh.
